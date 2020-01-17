Click “Support” from the top navigation. Then choose “Register your product.”

If you already have a Philips account, click on “Log in here,” and input your login credentials.

If you do not have a Philips account, simply create one using your email address and a password, or by using a social media account login.

1) Click on “Register your product.”

2) In the text box, input the name of your Sonicare product or the model code on the bottom fo the handle.

For example:

ExpertResults (name of Sonicare toothbrush)

Or

HX751V (model ID on the bottom of the handle).

Choose the model that most closely matches your handle. It does not need to be exact.

3) Select the date of purchase (or best guess).

It is optional to upload your purchase receipt.

4) Click “Register.”