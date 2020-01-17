How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Instructions for registering via www.philips.com
Click “Support” from the top navigation. Then choose “Register your product.”
If you already have a Philips account, click on “Log in here,” and input your login credentials.
If you do not have a Philips account, simply create one using your email address and a password, or by using a social media account login.
1) Click on “Register your product.”
2) In the text box, input the name of your Sonicare product or the model code on the bottom fo the handle.
For example:
ExpertResults (name of Sonicare toothbrush)
Or
HX751V (model ID on the bottom of the handle).
Choose the model that most closely matches your handle. It does not need to be exact.
3) Select the date of purchase (or best guess).
It is optional to upload your purchase receipt.
4) Click “Register.”
Instructions for registering the product via the Sonicare or Sonicare for Kids app*
|
*Only Sonicare handles which are compatible with the app can register via the app.
Similar to registering via the desktop web page, you will need to login or create a Philips account via the app if you have not done so yet.
1) If you have not already done so, connect your handle to the app.
2) Select "Support", then "Register your product".
Follow the in-app instructions to complete the process.