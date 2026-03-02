Wash and dry your beard and face. If your beard trimmer or multigroomer comes with multiple click-on beard combs, you can use these to get the desired hair length. The numbers on the combs indicate the length of the remaining hair after trimming. Simply click-on the appropriate comb onto the appliance ​​​​​and start trimming. If your appliance comes with an adjustable comb, set the right setting first.

But when you trim for the first time, you may start by using the comb with the maximum trimming length setting or the highest length setting to familiarize yourself with the product first.