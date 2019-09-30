2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP3303NB/40
3 USB wall charger
Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total max output.DC 5V 2.4A + QC18W
3 USB charging ports
2.4A USB charging
Quick charge QC 3.0
5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed
Quick Charge technology to charge your devices faster by optimizing the charging current and voltage.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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