Enjoy music and power on the go
Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates a Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and get ready to party!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy music and power on the go
Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates a Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and get ready to party!
Enjoy music and power on the go
Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates a Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and get ready to party!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy music and power on the go
Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates a Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and get ready to party!
The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Compatibility
Power