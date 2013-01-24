Home
Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

SCF255/54
    -{discount-value}

    The fast, safe way to warm expressed milk and baby food, the Philips Avent Electric feeding bottle and Baby Food Warmer warms 125 ml/4 oz milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes. See all benefits

      Warms quickly and evenly

      Bottle warmer that is fast and easy to use

      • 220-240 V
      Just add water and select setting

      Just add water and select setting

      With the Philips Avent Electric Baby food and Bottle Warmer, preparing for feeding is quick and hassle-free. Just add water and select the setting. The baby bottle warmer warms 125 ml/4 oz of milk at room temperature in around 4 minutes

      No hot spots so safe for baby

      No hot spots so safe for baby

      The Philips Avent Electric Bottle and Baby Food Warmer provides you with a safe way to prepare your baby's feed. It heats the feed gently and evenly, ensuring that there are no hot spots.

      Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

      Fits all Avent Bottles, Magic Cups and food jars

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        570  g
        Dimensions
        138 (H), 132 (W), 144 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      • Compatibility

        Philips Avent range-compatible
        All bottles, magic cups & jars

      • Design

        Easy to use
        Set easy modes with dial knob

            • Bottle not included with this product
