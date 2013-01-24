Home
Philips Avent

Electronic steam steriliser

SCF276/37
Avent
    The Philips Avent iQ24 Electronic Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

      iQ technology keeps contents sterile for 24 hours

      • 220-240 V
      Based on the hospital principle, the intense heat of the steam destroys harmful bacteria.

      Philips Avent iQ products, with advanced technology, are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

      Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

      Advanced digital display and sound alerts keep you informed throughout the sterilisation cycle.

      Holds up to six 260 ml/9 oz Avent bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilises in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.609  kg
        Dimensions
        320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        iQ24 Electronic Steam Steriliser
        1  pcs
        Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow teat
        1  pcs
        Newborn Soother
        1  pcs
        Measuring jug
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.