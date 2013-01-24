Home
    Fast microwave steam steriliser

    The Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser is a great choice for fast, effective sterilising at home or away. Up to four Philips Avent bottles or products can be sterilised at once, with 99.9% of germs killed in just 2 minutes.

      Fast microwave steam steriliser

      For use at home or away

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilises in 2 minutes
      • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
      • Fits most microwaves
      Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

      Microwave steam steriliser ready in just 2 minutes

      The microwave steam steriliser can be used to sterilise baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave. 2 minutes at 1200–1850 W, 4 minutes at 850–1100 W, 6 minutes at 500–800 W.

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      The microwave steam steriliser is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

      Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

      Contents stay sterile for up to 24 hours

      Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

      Sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles

      The steriliser sterilises standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilised at once.

      Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

      Lightweight design for sterile baby bottles on the go

      The steriliser's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go — holidays, visits to relatives, etc. Now you can always have sterilised baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

      Fits most microwaves on the market

      Fits most microwaves on the market

      The microwave steam steriliser has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

      Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

      Stay cool safety clips to keep lid secure

      The microwave steam steriliser has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the steriliser safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

      Sterilises pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles

      The steriliser can be used to sterilise breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilisation time
        2 min at 1200–1850 W, 4 min at 850–1100 W, 6 min at 500–800 W
        Water capacity
        200 ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • What is included

        Microwave steam steriliser
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

