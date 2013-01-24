Home
3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

    Convenient and effective sterilisation

    With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser takes up the least amount of kitchen space, yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilise, whether it's a few small items or a full load.

      Convenient and effective sterilisation

      Flexible, easy loading

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilises in 6 minutes
      • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
      • Adjustable 3-in-1 design
      3-in-1 modular steriliser design

      3-in-1 modular steriliser design

      The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.

      Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilising kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      The sterilising cycle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the steriliser automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.

      Spacious design

      Spacious design

      Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.

      Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

      Easy-to-clean and safe sterilising

      With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.

      Sterilises various bottles, breast pumps and accessories

      The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Turkey

      • What is included

        Electric steam steriliser
        1 piece
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h)  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • Compatibility

        Philips Avent range-compatible
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        50-60Hz
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

