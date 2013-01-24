Convenient and effective sterilisation
With its adjustable size, the Philips Avent 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser takes up the least amount of kitchen space, yet perfectly fits the items you want to sterilise, whether it's a few small items or a full load. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The steriliser's unique modular design makes it quick and easy to fit and organise your bottles and accessories. It also takes up minimal kitchen space.
The steriliser uses natural steam to sterilise baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.
The steriliser will keep its contents—baby bottles, breast pumps, etc.—sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilising cycle lasts just 6 minutes. After this time, the steriliser automatically shuts off, giving you extra speed and safety.
Holds up to six 330 ml / 11 oz Philips Avent Classic and Natural bottles to be sterilised at once.
With an open design, it's easy to keep the heating plate clean, so you can sterilise with clean steam every time.
The steriliser is suitable for use with both standard-neck and wide-neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
Country of origin
What is included
Power
Development stages
Material
Weight and dimensions
Compatibility
Technical specifications