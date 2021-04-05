Search terms

True Wireless Headphones

TAT2206PK/00
  Always ready to go
    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2206PK/00
    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time. See all benefits

      Always ready to go

      • Earbuds with in-ear fit
      • Super-small charging case
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Up to 18 hours play time
      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

      Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

      Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

      Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

      Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        101 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        33.8  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        27.8  cm
        Gross weight
        4.279  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11743 0
        Nett weight
        1.392  kg
        Tare weight
        2.887  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        16  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        13  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Nett weight
        0.174  kg
        Gross weight
        0.479  kg
        Tare weight
        0.305  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11743 7

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        6 +12  hour(s)
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.5  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        350  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11743 3
        Gross weight
        0.13  kg
        Nett weight
        0.058  kg
        Tare weight
        0.072  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.57  cm
        Width
        5.7  cm
        Depth
        3.1  cm
        Weight
        0.037  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Pink
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20179 8

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

