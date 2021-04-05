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    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT2206WT/00

    Always ready to go

    Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant give you a secure in-ear fit, great sound, and up to 18 hours play time.

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    True Wireless Headphones

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    Always ready to go

    • Earbuds with in-ear fit
    • Super-small charging case
    • IPX4 water protection
    • Up to 18 hours play time
    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    With an IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers, these headphones let you enjoy great sound in any weather. Fully splash resistant, they won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

    Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

    Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

    Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

    Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

    Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

    Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

    Integrated controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

    Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      101 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      33.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      27.8  cm
      Gross weight
      4.279  kg
      Height
      25  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11741 6
      Nett weight
      1.392  kg
      Tare weight
      2.887  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      16  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      13  cm
      Height
      11  cm
      Nett weight
      0.174  kg
      Gross weight
      0.479  kg
      Tare weight
      0.305  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 11741 3

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      6 +12  hour(s)
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.5  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      350  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      55  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      200 hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11741 9
      Gross weight
      0.13  kg
      Nett weight
      0.058  kg
      Tare weight
      0.072  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      4.57  cm
      Width
      5.7  cm
      Depth
      3.1  cm
      Weight
      0.037  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20182 8

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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